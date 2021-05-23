We have an undisputed super lightweight champion and he is Josh Taylor. In a unification fight for all the 140lb belts. WBA/IBF champion Josh Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) scores a twelve round unanimous decision over WBC/WBO king Jose Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Good two-way action early. Taylor was cut over the left eye in round five. The bout turned when Taylor dropped Ramirez in round six with a straight left hand and again in round seven with a left uppercut. Ramirez was hurt but survived. Taylor backed off the gas pedal after that and it was close the rest of the way. Scores were 114-112 3x. The two knockdowns were the difference.

Taylor became the sixth man in the four-belt era to attain undisputed status.