We have an undisputed super lightweight champion and he is Josh Taylor. In a unification fight for all the 140lb belts. WBA/IBF champion Josh Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) scores a twelve round unanimous decision over WBC/WBO king Jose Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Good two-way action early. Taylor was cut over the left eye in round five. The bout turned when Taylor dropped Ramirez in round six with a straight left hand and again in round seven with a left uppercut. Ramirez was hurt but survived. Taylor backed off the gas pedal after that and it was close the rest of the way. Scores were 114-112 3x. The two knockdowns were the difference.
Taylor became the sixth man in the four-belt era to attain undisputed status.
Great fight
Tremendous fight and a good decision.
I’m only gonna say that this was an incredibly exciting and great fight by both warriors! Bravo gentlemen, bravo.
Well If that doesn’t restore faith in boxing. What a great fight
A draw without the knockdowns. That was good stuff!
Good Lord that was a good fight!!! I had Ramirez winning a close fight but you can’t argue with the close decision! Would like to see a rematch for sure!!! Two Gladietors!
Ha,ha,ha as bias as the judges..ha
He gets dropped twice and you had Ramirez winning???? I’m glad your not a judge. Lol
They better get Ramirez to the hospital after this.
He definitely has a concussion.
His balance was not good after that last knockdown, plus you don’t get your brain rattled around in your skull by a punch and then get it rattled again spamming down on the canvas and get up undamaged.
taylor is terrible . slap hug repeat..omg
Don’t forget hitting on the break while the ref watches!
bad referee job.
Yea..scorecards were interesting..Taylor won that easier…
Absolutely, Taylor should’ve won by four or five rounds easy. Scoring was awful.
Excellent fight. Thought 6-6, or possibly 7-5 for Ramirez off hand, which of course translates to 114-112 Taylor, or 113-113 with the knockdowns. Tough to choose between Ramirez’s volume and Taylor’s less frequent, but harder, more accurate punches. Wouldn’t mind seeing it again.
Was it just me, or did Kenny Bayless give Ramirez an eternity after each knockdown? Those extra seconds could be huge in situations like that.
I thought he did give him extra time but, in his defense, Taylor was COMPLETELY across the ring as soon as Ramirez got back up. It’s not a rule that’s always enforced, but technically he needs to stay in that corner until the ref restarts the fight.
First knockdown changed the temple, second knockdown made it just a matter of time. I was rooting for Ramirez but Taylor turned it to his favor with that knockdown.
Terrific fight…I’d have liked to see Kenny let them scrap it out a little more in the clinch…Taylor deserved the decision on the basis of the knockdowns… his speed was the difference maker…
Great win for Taylor.
Bad referee job the first half of the fight, when they were in a clinch why didn’t he call it stop?
Ramirez made two big mistakes in the two knockdowns, first knockdown he opened with a right and went after it, second knockdown if taylor was throwing punches in the clinch why didn’t he protect himself?
Nice job, Taylor!!
I was relying on Ramirez’s pressure, jab, body punching, Mexican-American pride (MAP) and Mexican-American warrior spirit (MAWS) for a late victory. Unfortunately, Ramirez went out there and fought like an idiot against a highly skilled, intelligent, tough fighter from Scotland. For the life of me, Ramirez was throwing power punches too far out of range for Taylor’s smart counterpunching and defensive slips.
Ramirez did not double jab to Taylor’s chest and/or front shoulder/arm to stabilize Taylor’s upper body movements and to restrict counterpunching. Ramirez did way too much complaining to the referee. Ramirez, for some dumb reason, failed to protect himself at all times. Ramirez also failed to keep in his hands/elbows during Taylor’s clinching because Taylor kept tagging him on the break. Ramirez needs to pick up his MAP/MAWS and pray he gets a rematch in Scotland.
From what I understand, Taylor has has never touched the canvas, and he displayed a solid chin. Anyhow, Taylor’s punch selections/sequences were outstanding, and his defensive movements were solid. Taylor did too much clinching for my taste, but Ramirez was too dumb to stop it.
To sum up, this was a tale of two (2) fighters: 1) A smart, tough, highly skilled fighter (Taylor) vs. 2) A dumb, tough, plodding fighter (Ramirez). However, I would like to watch a rematch and see if Ramirez recovers his boxing MAP/MAWS (with smart boxing).