The number of participants for the “Future WBA Champions” training camp, to be held in Medellin from February 1 to 11, continues growing. Ecuador became the seventh team to sign up for the competition and will accompany Venezuela, Italy, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia in this important preparation meeting.

This event is intended for the fighters to reach the qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the best physical condition, with emphasis on the tournament to be held in Buenos Aires in March.

“Ecuador confirmed its participation and will now join the other teams. We’re not talking about just any team, Ecuador has good boxers like Julio Cesar Castillo, who was silver medal at the Pan American Games and second place at the World Championships in Russia in 91 kilogram,” said WBA Amateur Boxing Committee Assistant Director Lautaro Moreno.

The team will take advantage of the contact with the other teams to get its group as well prepared as possible for the upcoming tournaments. They will also provide their quality and experience to raise the standard of the camp, which is becoming more competitive.