Welterweight prospect Alexis “Lex” Rocha (15-0, 10 KOs) will take an important step up in competition as he defends his WBC Continental Americas Welterweight title against Brad “King” Solomon (28-2, 16 KOs) in a 10-round bout on the undercard of Garcia vs. Fonseca. The event will take place Friday, Feb. 14 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

As previously announced, Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) of Victorville, Calif. will defend his WBC Silver Lightweight Title against Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in the 12-round main event.

In the co-main event, Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (46-5, 28 KOs) will take on Carlos Morales (19-4-4, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles in a 10-round lightweight battle.

Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-0, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas will defend his NABF Welterweight Crown against Samuel Kotey (23-2, 16 KOs) of Baltimore in a 10-round bout.

Tenochtitlan “T-Dog” Nava (7-2, 1 KO) of Los Angeles will face Anthony Casillas (8-1, 4 KOs) of Southgate, Calif. in a six-round featherweight fight.

Bektemir Melikuiziev (4-0, 3 KOs) of Shoimbek, Uzbekistan will defend his WBA Continental Americas Super Middleweight Championship against Marco Antonio Periban (25-5-1, 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in a 10-round clash.

Newly signed prospect Evan Sanchez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Parlier, Calif. will participate in a six-round welterweight bout.

Alejandro “PinPon” Reyes (2-0, 2 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico will return in a four-round lightweight battle.