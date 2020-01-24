By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The promoters of former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn and IBF #7, WBO #9 light middleweight Tim Tszyu met today but negotiations have hit a snag that could prevent an agreement for the biggest names in Australian boxing to clash in April.

Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan says Tszyu’s promoter Matt Rose will not agree to two points. The Horn camp wants the fight to be contested over ten rounds, while the Tszyu camp insists on a twelve round bout. Secondly, the Tszyu team will not agree to a rematch clause.

“They want the fight over 12 rounds, we want it over 10 and we’re not moving,” Lonergan said. “There will be no fight without a rematch clause and we’re adamant on that. Matt got very heated in the debate. He said ‘we’re not going to have that, if we win this we’re onto a world title.’

“I personally think they’re kidding themselves because I know the landscape backwards. A world title at the back of this is not a possibility.

“It might be for Jeff Horn, but not for Tim Tszyu. Jeff Horn has got a much bigger name than Tim Tszyu.

“Right now, the fight absolutely hangs in the balance and they’re very aggressive on these points which I find fascinating. It got very heated.

“We’re probably going to give ourselves seven days to do it. If they can’t concede to it, I struggle to see it going ahead.”