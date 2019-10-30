Lightweight “Ruthless” Romero Duno (21-1, 16 KOs) offered to fight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) last month in Carson, California, after Garcia’s opponent Avery Sparrow was taken off the card at the last minute. Kingry didn’t accept that offer, but now Duno and Garcia will get it on in Saturday’s Canelo-Kovalev co-feature.
“I am 100% ready for Garcia,” said Duno. “I’m just four pounds above my weight limit and will have no problem shedding the extra pounds. I had an excellent training camp and have never felt this good. I will get Ryan Garcia with everything I have. This is my biggest fight. My biggest break. I will not put it to waste. I know what Garcia is made of. He’s strong, but I have my own game plan. As long as I follow it I know I will take home the win.”
Duno: I am 100% ready for Kingry
Lightweight “Ruthless” Romero Duno (21-1, 16 KOs) offered to fight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) last month in Carson, California, after Garcia’s opponent Avery Sparrow was taken off the card at the last minute. Kingry didn’t accept that offer, but now Duno and Garcia will get it on in Saturday’s Canelo-Kovalev co-feature.
Hope he KO’s Garcia.
Be careful with Romero Duno, he is a hard dude, a spoiler of first class that was brought from Filipina as a “sacrifice lamb” to California to face a hot prospect named Christian “chimpa” Gonzalez. He knocked him out Gonzalez in two rounds, in fact, Gonzalez was done in the first, but the inept referee (Thomas Taylor) allowed him to continue after a brutal knockdown.
Duno is a real test for Garcia, the one that will define if he is for good or just hype.
Duno is in a 12 winnings streak since his only loss, a 8 round decision in Russia, back in 2016.