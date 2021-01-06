By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Sad to report the passing of Ringside physician Dr. William Lathan. IBF Director of Public Relations Jeannette Salazar said “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Dr. William Lathan’s passing. Dr. Lathan, “Doc” as many called him, was the IBF Medical Director for many years. As a ringside physician, he was a staple in the boxing community, especially in the New York area. Dr. Lathan was the husband of IBF Board Member Melvina Lathan. We will miss Doc immensely. Please keep the Lathan family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”