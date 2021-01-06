Undefeated IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) has his 1964 Chevy Impala convertible featured in the current issue of Lowrider Magazine. Plant is scheduled to defend his world title against Caleb Truax (34-4-2, 19 KOs) on January 30.

The WBC has opened the voting for the organization’s Knockout of the Year, Fight of the Year, Dramatic Fight of the Year, Performance of the Year, Comeback of the Year, Revelation of the Year, Boxer of the Year, Prospect of the Year, Trainer of the Year, and Event of the Year. Vote here.

Star Boxing has announced the signing of super lightweight Omar “The Beast” Bordoy (10-1, 3 KOs). At 25-years-old, Bordoy stands at 5’5″. He is trained and managed by AJ Galante.