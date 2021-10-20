Probellum, el nuevo equipo promocional encabezado por Richard Schaefer, ha anunciado el fichaje promocional del campeón mundial de cuatro pesos Donnie Nietes (43-1-5, 23 KOs). El ícono filipino de 39 años ha tenido una tremenda carrera con títulos mundiales en peso súper mosca, peso mosca, peso mosca ligero y peso mínimo.
