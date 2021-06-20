It was announced on Saturday night’s Charlo-Montiel telecast that yet another huge summer unification fight has been added to Showtime’s summer lineup. On Saturday, August 14, WBO bantamweight world champion John Riel Casimero will face the WBC bantamweight world champion Nonito Donaire in a 118-pound unification fight.
Casimero was previously scheduled to face two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux.
Dangerous fight for both guys. Both have enough pop at batam to put each other out with one punch.
I’ll take Donaire’s world class experience as the deciding factor, but Casimero is a very live dog. Rare Filipino champ vs Filipino Champ matchup. Can’t wait for this one.