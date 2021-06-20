Donaire-Casimero unification clash Aug 14 It was announced on Saturday night’s Charlo-Montiel telecast that yet another huge summer unification fight has been added to Showtime’s summer lineup. On Saturday, August 14, WBO bantamweight world champion John Riel Casimero will face the WBC bantamweight world champion Nonito Donaire in a 118-pound unification fight. Casimero was previously scheduled to face two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux. Carrasco dropped but decisions Combi in Argentina

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

