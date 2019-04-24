Hall of Fame promoter Don King has been waiting for fellow promoter Eddie Hearn to return the calls he has made to him to offer interim WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan as Anthony Joshua’s next opponent.

“All I am hearing is a bunch of lies out there,” said King. “They are saying I asked for $15 million for Bryan to fight Joshua. I haven’t asked for a dime. I haven’t talked to Eddie, but I’ve left multiple messages and he certainly has my number. I’m ready to talk to Hearn or Joshua and Bryan is ready to step in and make the fight.

“Based upon my wonderful relationship with Eddie Hearn’s father Barry, I would be happy to help promote this great boxing extravaganza between Anthony Joshua and Trevor Bryan. This would give boxing fans around the world a great championship fight which they richly deserve.”