By Przemek Garczarczyk

Undefeated heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki (19-0, 15 KOs) weighs in on the situation with his friend and sparring partner Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller. He also suggests that Andy Ruiz Jr. makes the most sense for heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s June 1 bout. Kownacki talks the same way he fights – no punches pulled!



This question has to be asked, although I understand that it’s not a comfortable one: what’s your take about this whole PED debacle of your longtime friend Jarrell Miller?

Tough one. I don’t want to say too much about it. We spoke the day after positive test information was released. He said he didn’t do it and I believed him. I have him the benefit of the doubt – and then there were other reports about positive tests. We haven’t talked since then.

…there was a public apology/confession afterward.

It looked bad. This whole PED stuff…it was also dangerous for me personally. Sometimes we did ten rounds of sparring and what? He’s on PEDs and I’m doing ten rounds on Polish sausage? This isn’t fair, a tough situation. He will pay a high price. Not only financially, but also his public persona will be damaged. Everyone will look at him funny, people will remember what happened (before Joshua).

When the hunt for Miller’s replacement started, you were one of the most mentioned candidates. But also there were a lot of innuendos about your friendship with Miller, your somewhat similar high volume style, maybe sharing trainers, camp, etc. Please clarify once and for all.

We have completely different teams, sometimes we have sparring when Big Baby is preparing for a fight or I am. That’s it. For me, for a long time my team is set – trainer Keith Trimble, also Chris Carlsen was been helping me for a couple of years. I prepare for fights in the same gym, in the same place. Jarrell likes to be in lots of different places…Miami, New York or Las Vegas. Maybe that had something to do it with what happened? I don’t know.

What about testing? Miller was not part of the WBC Clean Boxing Program. What about you?

Anytime, anyplace – ready to be tested. And I’m part of VADA testing for Top 15 WBC ranked fighters. I understand that being ready to be tested is part of being a professional fighter. I have to be clean all the time and be really vigilant when it comes to my body. Sometimes friends look at me funny when I refuse to get some or another energy drink. This is not about not trusting them – it’s about my future. One mistake and my career is gone.

What’s your opinion about who will replace Miller as Anthony Joshua’s opponent? You have a strong candidate?

Andy Ruiz Jr – no doubt because it makes so much sense. Before he was a candidate I had Michael Hunter as an opponent, but now it’s Ruiz. He was a title challenger, won convincingly his last fight and the most important part – resembles Jarrell’s style. Fast hands, lots of punches – Anthony would not have to change his training a lot to get ready for June 1.

What about you? There is some info suggesting that Tyson Fury will have not one but two fights before a possible rematch with Deontay Wilder. An open road for a winter Kownacki-Wilder clash?

I certainly hope that this is the case…but this is boxing. I still want to have one more bout in late summer, and then I will be ready to challenge Deontay for his WBC belt.