Rising welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. (12-0, 12 KOs) will battle against Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (24-8, 7 KOs) as the new co-main event of Canelo vs. Jacobs. As previously announced, the night will also feature the likes of Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano, Lamont Roach Jr., John “The Gorilla” Ryder, Sadam “World Kid” Ali and Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. in separate bouts. The event will take place Saturday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (32-7-1, 22 KOs) will defend his WBC International Silver super lightweight title against Michael “The Artist” Perez (25-3-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

Lamont Roach Jr. (18-0-1, 7 KOs) will unify his WBO International super featherweight title in a 10-round battle against Jonathan “Polvo” Oquendo (30-5, 19 KOs). The winner of this bout will earn the #1 spot for the WBO super featherweight world title.

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (28-1, 14 KOs) will fight against Freddy Fonseca (26-1-1, 17 KOs) in a 12-round battle for the vacant WBA gold super featherweight title.

Welterweight Sadam “World Kid” Ali (27-2, 14 KOs) will return in a 10-round clash against Anthony Young (20-2, 7 KOs).

Super middleweight John “The Gorilla” Ryder (27-4, 15 KOs) will take on Bilal Akkawy (20-0-1, 16 KOs) for the vacant interim WBA super middleweight world title. Ryder was originally going to take on David Lemieux, though the fight was cancelled due to an injury Lemieux suffered in his right hand. Now, Ryder will now face a highly-ranked contender who is trained by Eddy Reynoso, the trainer of Canelo.

Alexis Espino (1-0, 1 KO) will participate in a four-round super middleweight fight against Billy Wager (1-0).