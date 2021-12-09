Don King Promotions won the auction for the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight championship bout between Trevor Bryan and Mahmoud Charr. The auction was held today in Miami and King’s company won the rights after placing a bid of US$1,000,101.80 through its representative Tony Gonzalez.

The promoter informed that the possible venues for the fight are Warren, Ohio, Las Vegas, and South Florida, all with a date of January 29. The bout will continue the WBA continues world title reduction plan.