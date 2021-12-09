Don King Promotions won the auction for the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight championship bout between Trevor Bryan and Mahmoud Charr. The auction was held today in Miami and King’s company won the rights after placing a bid of US$1,000,101.80 through its representative Tony Gonzalez.
The promoter informed that the possible venues for the fight are Warren, Ohio, Las Vegas, and South Florida, all with a date of January 29. The bout will continue the WBA continues world title reduction plan.
this needs to be a 99.99 ppv
There’s a shock! He won the same bid last year and it cost him twice as much for a fight that never came off. January 29th is the same day Makabu – Mchunu is scheduled in Warren, Ohio. If he can get both of those fights on the same card, it’ll probably the biggest DKP produced card in…. what, like a decade maybe? I’d still be kind of surprised if they actually end up fighting, but let’s see.
I bet there was only 1 bid
Still never heard of these 2 fighters.
Anybody know who is in charge of Don King Productions these days? I dont think Carl King has been involved anymore. I remember Bobby Goodman and Michael Marley back in the day but don’t know what happened to them.
Don King
Oh God no!