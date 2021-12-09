Top Rank already has all five male Tokyo Olympians under contract: Troy Isley (3-0, 2 KOs), Tiger Johnson (1-0, 1 KO), and silver medalists Ragan (4-0, 1 KO), Keyshawn Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) and Richard Torrez Jr. (pro debut).

They have now inked a multi-year professional contract with featherweight prospect Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington, the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials champion at 125 pounds. Carrington missed out on an opportunity to qualify for Tokyo after the American qualifiers were canceled in 2020 and 2021.

Carrington, 1-0 as a pro, will be trained by Kay Koroma and his Top Rank debut is set for January 15 on the Joe Smith Jr.-Calum Johnson undercard at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY.