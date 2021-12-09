Former MMA world champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley discussed his upcoming PPV boxing rematch against YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul with media members on Thursday ahead of the sequel to their August clash won by Paul.

“I watched the first fight fully for the first time yesterday and I felt like I won rounds four through eight. And that’s not counting what should have been a 10-8 in round four with the knockdown. If I add in some more volume, I’m going to get the knockout. I don’t want to look ahead, but I’m not losing to Jake Paul. I’m getting the finish. I’m not leaving it in anyone else’s hands. That will probably set us up to fight a third time.

“There were times in rounds one through three where he was keeping busy but not landing anything that hurt. He does punch hard though, I’m not going to act like he doesn’t. He hit me with some punches that would have put others down on the canvas.

“Jake has a screw loose, we all know that. So I’m not surprised he took this rematch. Everyone thinks he’s scared of me, so he couldn’t pass on the opportunity. He knows we have to make things right. My prediction is a knockout. When that happens depends on how much damage he can take and how much violence he can endure. I’m going to look for the openings and then I’m going to take them.”

Paul vs. Woodley II, titled Leave No Doubt, will be the main event on Showtime PPV, live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on December 18.