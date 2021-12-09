WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. (31-1, 18 KOs) returns for the first time in nearly two years to make his mandatory defense against Mark Magsayo in a Showtime Championship Boxing main event on January 22 at a location to be determined. The rarely seen Russell has defended his WBC belt just five times since he dethroned Jhonny González in March 2015. Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs), who is trained by Freddie Roach, is the number two contender for the WBC and is coming off a spectacular knockout of former champ Julio Ceja.