El ex campeón de peso súper mediano del WBC, Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (33-2-1, 24 KOs) se enfrenta a Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis (15-2, 6 KOs) el 27 de febrero en FOX. También en la cartelera están Vito Mielnicki, de 18 años (7-0, 4 KOs) y Jesus Ramos, de 19 años (13-0, 12 KOs en combates separados.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.