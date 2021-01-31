Dirrell-Davis titular el 27 de febrero en FOX El ex campeón de peso súper mediano del WBC, Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (33-2-1, 24 KOs) se enfrenta a Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis (15-2, 6 KOs) el 27 de febrero en FOX. También en la cartelera están Vito Mielnicki, de 18 años (7-0, 4 KOs) y Jesus Ramos, de 19 años (13-0, 12 KOs en combates separados. Planta vence a Truax y retiene título IBF en Los Angeles Ex campeón Dib vence a campeón de Kickboxing Baylon en Australia

