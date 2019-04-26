By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former IBF featherweight champion Billy “The Kid” Dib (44-5, 25 KOs) made a successful comeback when he stopped Surachet Tongmala (7-12, 4 KOs) in round one at the Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Friday. Referee Justin Kennedy called the fight off at 2:25. Dib was coming off a twelve round points loss to Tevin Farmer in an IBF 130 pound title bout in 2018. Dib captured the IBF featherweight crown in 2011 defeating Jorge Laciervia and defended successfully against Alberto Serveidi and Eduardo Escobedo in 2012.

In the co-feature, WBO featherweight challenger Luke Jackson (18-1, 8 KOs) stopped Boonsom Pothong (17-25-2, 11 KOs) in round three. Referee Les Fear crowned Jackson at :21. Jackson challenged WBO featherweight champion Carl Frampton In Ireland losing in nine rounds in 2018.

In other action former Miss Universe entrant Lauren Eagle (21-4-1, 12 KOs) clearly outscored Argentina’s Maya Alexandra Gomez (18-9, 4 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of Wayne Douglas 98-92, Justin Kennedy 98- -92, Mick Heafey 97-93 to capture the vacant International Boxing Association featherweight title.

Also, former American based heavyweight Bowie Tupou (28-6, 20 KOs) stopped Randall Rayment (9-5, 3 KOs) in round three. Referee Justin Kennedy crowned Tupou at 0.28. Tupou had dropped a ten round split decision in 2018 to Rayment. Tupou had sixteen bouts in the USA from 2007 to 2014 only losing to rated Malik Scott, Bryant Jennings and Demetrius King.

Promoter JNI Promotions

Matchmaker: Billy Hussein

Inspector David Grainger