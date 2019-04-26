Robert Easter Jr. 133.8 vs. Rances Barthelemy 135

(WBA lightweight title)

Viktor Postol 139.4 vs. Mohamed Mimoune 138.5

Efe Ajagba 241 vs. Michael Wallisch 242.5

Terrel Williams 148 vs. Justin Deloach 148.6

Ranfis Javier Encarnacion 126.4 vs. Jose Bustos 127.8

Daniel Guzman 117 vs. Fernando Ibarra De Anda 116.2

Flavio Rodriguez 147.2 vs. Gaku Takahashi 148.8

Yovani Rodarte 134.4 vs. Clay Burns 135

Burley Brooks 169.25 vs. Steven Crowfield 174.4

Venue: The Chelsea inside of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Promoter: Mayweather Promotions

TV: Showtime