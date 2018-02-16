Diaz-Terrazas Public Workout

NABF and NABO featherweight beltholder Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (25-0, 13 KOs) and former world champion Victor “Vikingo” Terrazas (38-4-2, 21 KOs) hosted a media workout Thursday at Azteca Boxing Club ahead of their ESPN2-televised 10-rounder on Feb. 22 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.



JoJo Diaz: “I’m going to showcase my power, speed, experience and ring intelligence. I know Terrazas is a former world champion, but my skill is the best at 126 pounds. I’m excited to headline this fight because I’ll be kicking off the year for Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN. I’m going to take advantage of this and put all the champions at featherweight on notice. Hopefully after this fight, I’ll finally get that world title shot.”

Victor Terrazas: “I’m still in my prime. I feel I still have a lot to give. This is an important fight not just for me, but for Joseph Diaz as well. I’ve been training hard in Mexico with my coach, Alejandro “La Cobrita” Gonzalez, and I’ve been having really good sparring as well. I have a lot of experience dealing with world-class fighters and quick southpaws, so it will be a battle of youth vs. experience on February 22.”