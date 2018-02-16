Benavidez vows to retire Gavril at final presser

Undefeated WBC super middleweight world champion David Benavidez promised to send top-rated contender Ronald Gavril into retirement in their anticipated rematch of a thrilling 2017 split-decision. Gavril, who floored Benavidez in the final minute of their Fight of the Year nominee, promised a different outcome in Saturday’s rematch on SHOWTIME from Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.



David Benavidez: “I’m going to put Gavril into retirement after this fight. I’m going to knock him out. This is going to be the fight of the night so you guys don’t want to miss it. He’s not going to want to box again after I get done with him. He dropped me but I wasn’t hurt at any point of that fight. I got back up and smiled. I did not feel his power at all.”

Ronald Gavril: “I think Benavidez talks to much. He said before the first fight that he was coming to stop me in four rounds or five rounds. He cannot stop me. And now, he said the same thing before this fight. He can’t do that. Why do you think he got a new fitness coach?”