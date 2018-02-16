Garcia-Rios Final Press Conference

Two-division world champion Danny Garcia and former world champion Brandon Rios faced off Thursday at the final press conference for their WBC Welterweight World Title Eliminator this Saturday live on SHOWTIME from Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Garcia, who returns for his first bout since a unification showdown with Keith Thurman, promised to put on a show, while a confident Rios assured he was 100 percent prepared for what he deemed a “make or break” fight.



Danny Garcia: “It’s the Danny Garcia show so I’m going to go in there and do what I want to do. I’m going to dictate the pace. If we want to bang, we can bang. If we want to box, we can box. I’ve faced fighters that came straight at me before. I’ve faced fighters that moved. I’m prepared for whatever.”

Brandon Rios: “I’m ready 100 percent. I’m ready to give the fans an exciting show and that’s what I’ve prepared for. That’s my style. I always come forward and I come to fight. We ain’t dancing, we’re going to be fighting.”