Results from Akwesasne Mohawk Casino

By Boxing Bob Newman

The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino hosted “TKO Tuesday,” the first of what they hope to be many future boxing shows this past Tuesday night in Akwesasne (Hogansburg), New York. The nine bout Pro-Am card, promoted by Take It Light Promotions, was capped off by three pro fights featuring some seasoned journeyman and three debutantes.

In the main event, Tevin Terrance forced referee Paul Brown to save Darryl Martinez from further punishment at 1:13 of round two of a scheduled four round light heavyweight bout. Both fighters were making their pro debuts.

Akeem Mauzon made his debut a successful one over the more seasoned Timothy Carroll as he nearly swept every round in a super middleweight clash. Mauzon won going away by scores of 39-37 and 40-36 twice. Carroll drops to 2-4-1.

Heavyweight dreadnaughts Ray Santiago and Damian Lewis lumbered for four rounds in a battle of futility. Lewis was looking for his first win in seven fights while Santiago had experienced victory in one of his seven previous fights. In the end, Santiago added another win to his ledger, as he outworked Lewis for the 39-37, 40-36 (twice) win to go 2-6 now. Lewis still looking for that elusive win at 0-7-1.