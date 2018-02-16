Ortiz-Alexander Final Press Conference

Former world champions Victor Ortiz and Devon Alexander went face to face Thursday two days before they enter the ring for their Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes main event showdown this Saturday, February 17 from Don Haskins Center on the UTEP campus in El Paso, Texas.



Victor Ortiz: “The victory is the only thing on my mind. I’m here to defeat Devon Alexander. I just need to trust my training and I know it’ll give the result I want…I’m definitely looking for the knockout.”

Devon Alexander: “No one wants to hear me say what I’m going to do. People want to see me beat Victor Ortiz. Nothing else matters. I’m prepared to come in and win this fight. I’m going to win and get back to the top…only one of us can move on, and it’s going to be me.”



Also in attendance were undefeated super middleweight contender Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and Rogelio “Porky” Medina, who battle in a world title eliminator.

Caleb Plant: “I’m not playing around. This is no joke to me…Saturday night is going to be fireworks. There’s no secrets what’s going to happen when I fight ‘Porky’ Medina. He’s coming to break me down, and I’m coming to box.”

Porky Medina: “I’m determined to get this win. Caleb Plant is a good fighter, but he’s never fought anyone as tough as me. I don’t think he’s going to be ready for my pressure. I’m always going to come forward and look for the knockout. That’s what we train for and that’s the only thing on my mind. I have to go right through Caleb Plant to earn another world title shot.”

