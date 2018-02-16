Colonel: Horn will have to pressure Crawford

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Fame Broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan says WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will have to put constant pressure on mandatory contender Terrence Crawford with relentless determination and grit to be successful in retaining the championship on April 14 in Las Vegas.

“Jeff is putting his title on the line against one of the very best fighters in the world today,” The Colonel told Fightnews.com® “Crawford is not only highly skilled and an accurate puncher who has dominated every fighter he has faced in becoming the undisputed world 140 pound champion, but he’s powerful and cagey as well. Now Terrence has moved up to 147 pounds.

“If jeff is to have any chance against Crawford he’s got to become a dog in this fight and fight rough and tumble. He’s got to keep the pressure on Crawford all the time. Now that is a lot easier said than done.

“Fighting Crawford, who will fight most of the battle from a southpaw stance, it’s not a question of ‘will’ Jeff get cut, but it’s a matter of ‘when’ he will get cut. I hope the fight is not stopped by cuts, because I want to see the full battle.

“Jeff’s trainer Glenn Rushton told me every fighter has a weakness including Terrence Crawford. If Crawford has a weakness, I can’t find it. Jeff’s strength is his relentless determination and pure grit and unbelievable ablity to recuperate when he gets in trouble. Will this be enough? We’ll find out on April 14th from Las Vegas.”