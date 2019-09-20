September 20, 2019
Dessaix stops Lai in four

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Brisbane-based light heavyweight Regain Dessaix (18-2, 13 KOs) captured the OPBF title when he stopped Aaron Lai (12-5, 11 KOs) in round four of a scheduled ten round contest on Friday at the Paddo Club, Paddington, Sydney, NSW, Australia. The 23-year-old Dessaix outworked Lai, and in round four he had his opponent in trouble prompting referee Kevin Hogan to crown Dessaix.

“I want to keep progressing in the pros and I have a great team that can make that happen the right way,” Dessaix said. “I believe I am going all the way to world titles but I have to keep working hard and keep improving and I believe that this will take me all the way to the top in the game.

“I want to see the world and I don’t care if I have to go to opponents backyards to fight them, that’s what being a real champion is about and that is what I am willing to do to prove I am the best.”

The 6’3 Dessaix was world rated by the WBA in 2018, but was dropped after he suffered a close points loss to former world title challenger Blake Caparello in February 2019.

