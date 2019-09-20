WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders will make his long-awaited US debut when he defends his world title for the first time on the KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 9, live on DAZN. Saunders (28-0, 13 KOs) became a two-weight world champion with a shutout points win over Shefast Isufi in the UK earlier this year. His opponent will be announced next week.

“People say, ‘oh you’re on the undercard’, but I feel like we’re all sharing the show, we’re all absorbing that energy off the fans. I’ve seen the numbers they attract (KSI and Paul are popular YouTubers), over six million people watched the press conference alone, and all eyes will be on us on November 9.