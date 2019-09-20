Undefeated welterweight prospect Jaron “Boots” Ennis will face Demian Daniel Fernandez in his return to national television on Saturday, October 5 live on SHOWTIME. The highly touted Ennis (23-0, 21 KOs) will fight on TV for the first time in nearly a year against once-beaten Argentinian Fernandez (12-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round co-featured bout on from Dort Federal Events Center in Flint, Michigan. The main event is Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin.
Top Boxing News
Ennis looked good in his last fight and its about time he steps up against better opposition. Fernandez is not a big puncher but he fought better opposition than Ennis. This should be a good fight between two serious prospects.