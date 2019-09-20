Undefeated welterweight prospect Jaron “Boots” Ennis will face Demian Daniel Fernandez in his return to national television on Saturday, October 5 live on SHOWTIME. The highly touted Ennis (23-0, 21 KOs) will fight on TV for the first time in nearly a year against once-beaten Argentinian Fernandez (12-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round co-featured bout on from Dort Federal Events Center in Flint, Michigan. The main event is Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin.