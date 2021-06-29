Declaración de Manny Pacquiao “La demanda de Paradigm Sports en mi contra no tiene ningún mérito. Tengo un derecho absoluto en virtud del acuerdo con Paradigm a participar en la próxima pelea con Errol Spence. Si esta frívola demanda continúa, se demostrará que tengo razón en la corte “. Zurdo promete llevarse las almas de los campeones de los semipesados Chris Colbert en el centro de atención esta semana

