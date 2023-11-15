Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker
Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin
Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur
Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller
Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa
Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro
Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel
Date: December 23
Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
hell of a card.
I see it and I don’t believe it
Yesssssss babyyyyy
Pretty incredible card to end the year. 1 Day before Christmas Eve.
Hopefully Jerrell Miller doesn’t get banned for drugs, should be a good fight between him and Dubois who is on the downside of his career. Props to Joseph Parker to agree to fight Wilder, Joshua Vs Wallin, Joshua needs to win by knockout, Wallin might actually win. Bivol by domination. Can’t wait!
Pretty fun watching AJ and Miller go back and forth. I hadn’t heard about Makhmudov – Kabayel previously, that’s a very interesting fight. I still expect them to lose some fights in the next few weeks, but it looks EXCELLENT!
AJ is angry and pissed all the time and ready to go and Wilder is polite gentleman in the press conferences..? I did not see that coming 5 years ago but i guess the repeated heavyweight punches in the face can chance the way you behave.
Nice card! Worth every dollar!
Nice card! Worth every dollar! Im surpriced both punchingbags, stepping stones derreck chisora or dillan whyte are not in it against wilder or joshua!
Saudi Arabia becoming the new mecca of boxing despite its checkered Human Rights violations history; like most countries for that matter. Kids, the world is all about Money, Sex, and Drugs.
Guess the fighters have already been in training camp. Miller needs to come shut up and come ready and CLEAN (cheater is lucky to be included). Joshua is in for a tough night if he can’t KO Wallin. Wilder wins with ease (KO early). And after, Joshua will go nowhere near Wilder.
This is very good for boxing.