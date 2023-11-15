Dec 23 mega-card CONFIRMED Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel Date: December 23

Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Top Rank inks O’Shaquie Foster Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

