Shakur Stevenson 133.8 vs. Edwin De Los Santos 134.3
(WBC lightweight world title)
Emanuel Navarrete 130 vs. Robson Conceição 129.3
(WBO junior lightweight world title)
Brian Norman Jr. 146.4 vs. Quinton Randall 145.8
Floyd Diaz 117.7 vs. Max Ornelas 117.9
Troy Isley 159.7 vs. Vladimir Hernandez 156.8
Emiliano Fernando Vargas 135.6 vs. Brandon Mendoza 134.9
Jackson Murray 230.7 vs. Steven Torres 240.7
Abdullah Mason 134.4 vs. Jose Cardenas 134.6
Hugo Micallef 142.7 vs. Sergio Odabai 141.7
Giovanni Sarchioto 167 vs. Lucas de Abreu 166.3
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+
Shakur looked huge at the weigh in. Navarete on the other hand looked like he could probably make a lower weight, he had visible handles around the waist line, maybe thats just his genes soft body no visible muscles but boy can he crack 31 ko’s in 38 fights.
We will know what Navarrete is made of
Navarrete With a awkward style and lot of resistance
Concenciso with great physique and great boxing skills
I’m intrigued about this fight
I wonder what Shakur’s weight will be? He always looks bigger than his opponent.
Vladimir Hernandez is an excellent gatekeeper. It’ll be interesting to see how Isley does against him.
As far as shskur and de lis santos
Shskur is ultra defensive fighter he does not have power but his speed , precision and timing help him to drop his opponents
De los Santos is good fighter but he is not ready for this fight , he will try to ko shskur and shakur will capitalize that mistake
With his lack of experience I pick shskur by unanimous decicion