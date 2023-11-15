November 15, 2023
Boxing News

Shakur, De Los Santos, Vaquero, Conceição make weight

Shakur Stevenson 133.8 vs. Edwin De Los Santos 134.3
(WBC lightweight world title)

Shakur Stevenson Vs Edwin De Los Santos Pose
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Emanuel Navarrete 130 vs. Robson Conceição 129.3
(WBO junior lightweight world title)

Emanuel Navarrete Vs Robson Conceicao Pose
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Brian Norman Jr. 146.4 vs. Quinton Randall 145.8
Floyd Diaz 117.7 vs. Max Ornelas 117.9
Troy Isley 159.7 vs. Vladimir Hernandez 156.8
Emiliano Fernando Vargas 135.6 vs. Brandon Mendoza 134.9
Jackson Murray 230.7 vs. Steven Torres 240.7
Abdullah Mason 134.4 vs. Jose Cardenas 134.6
Hugo Micallef 142.7 vs. Sergio Odabai 141.7
Giovanni Sarchioto 167 vs. Lucas de Abreu 166.3

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Dec 23 mega-card CONFIRMED

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Shakur looked huge at the weigh in. Navarete on the other hand looked like he could probably make a lower weight, he had visible handles around the waist line, maybe thats just his genes soft body no visible muscles but boy can he crack 31 ko’s in 38 fights.

    Reply

  • We will know what Navarrete is made of

    Navarrete With a awkward style and lot of resistance

    Concenciso with great physique and great boxing skills

    I’m intrigued about this fight

    Reply

  • As far as shskur and de lis santos

    Shskur is ultra defensive fighter he does not have power but his speed , precision and timing help him to drop his opponents

    De los Santos is good fighter but he is not ready for this fight , he will try to ko shskur and shakur will capitalize that mistake

    With his lack of experience I pick shskur by unanimous decicion

    Reply
    • >