Shakur, De Los Santos, Vaquero, Conceição make weight Shakur Stevenson 133.8 vs. Edwin De Los Santos 134.3

(WBC lightweight world title) Emanuel Navarrete 130 vs. Robson Conceição 129.3

(WBO junior lightweight world title) Brian Norman Jr. 146.4 vs. Quinton Randall 145.8

Floyd Diaz 117.7 vs. Max Ornelas 117.9

Troy Isley 159.7 vs. Vladimir Hernandez 156.8

Emiliano Fernando Vargas 135.6 vs. Brandon Mendoza 134.9

Jackson Murray 230.7 vs. Steven Torres 240.7

Abdullah Mason 134.4 vs. Jose Cardenas 134.6

Hugo Micallef 142.7 vs. Sergio Odabai 141.7

Giovanni Sarchioto 167 vs. Lucas de Abreu 166.3 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+ Dec 23 mega-card CONFIRMED Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

