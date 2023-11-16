November 15, 2023
Boxing Results

Gonzalez defeats Schramm

Big-punching super welterweight Johan Gonzalez (34-2, 33 KOs) scored the first decision win of his career, taking a ten round majority decision over Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-2-2, 9 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Scores were 95-95, 97-93, 96-94.

Lightweight Justin “The Million Dollar Man” Pauldo (17-1, 8 KOs) was victorious when Jerry “The Joker” Perez (14-4-1, 11 KOs) was kept on his stool after round three due to an apparent broken nose.

Middleweight Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly (28-3, 10 KOs) won by disqualification in round five when Juan Jose Velasco (24-6, 15 KOs) pushed the referee during a break following a headbutt.

