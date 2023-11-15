O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs), the reigning WBC junior lightweight world champion, has signed a multi-fight promotional contract with Top Rank. A native of Orange, Texas, who trains out of Houston, Foster will make his Top Rank on ESPN debut in early 2024.
“O’Shaquie Foster is a supremely talented champion in the prime of his career,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “We are thrilled to welcome him to Top Rank, and I eagerly await his next world title defense.”
Good for Foster. I would like to see him and Hernandez go at it again but it probably won’t happen and thats O.k. Foster has earned respect and the right to fight other champions and ranked opponents.
Wow. I did not expect that. Kind of surprised Matchroom didn’t sign him up. I do know that Shakur Stevenson was really high on him. After he moved up, he said he expected Foster to take over 130. He just made a mandatory against Hernandez, Navarrete fights tomorrow, I’m thinking a unification could be next. Why not.