O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs), the reigning WBC junior lightweight world champion, has signed a multi-fight promotional contract with Top Rank. A native of Orange, Texas, who trains out of Houston, Foster will make his Top Rank on ESPN debut in early 2024.

“O’Shaquie Foster is a supremely talented champion in the prime of his career,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “We are thrilled to welcome him to Top Rank, and I eagerly await his next world title defense.”