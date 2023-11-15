Fury-Usyk Announcement tomorrow Queensberry, Top Rank & Riyadh Season will hold a press conference tomorrow in London to announce a new date for the Fury vs. Usyk undisputed heavyweight world championship contest, taking place in early 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The rumored date is February 17. Top Rank inks O’Shaquie Foster Ngannou gets WBC #10 ranking Like this: Like Loading...

