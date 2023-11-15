Queensberry, Top Rank & Riyadh Season will hold a press conference tomorrow in London to announce a new date for the Fury vs. Usyk undisputed heavyweight world championship contest, taking place in early 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The rumored date is February 17.
Let’s not get too excited about this date. There has been a positive history of delays in Fury’s camp in the past with other fights. One reason being if Fury is not totally ready and has been “off” on his training, excuses are expressed by injuries in training.
Since it’s Saturday afternoon in US, I’m assuming it’ll be broadcast tv..nobody orders ppv for Saturday afternoon..people have lives
Hopefully Usyk learned something from the Ngannou fight. Fury gets dirty when he’s losing/frustrated (via elbows) and he had better go for the KO if he wants those belts. Somehow I don’t believe it will take place in February but we’ll see.
Good point. Not to mention Fury uses the old tactics of holding and laying on opponents as well. Yet, ref never pulls any points or warns him over the holding.
Oh Lord, keeping my fingers cossed.
i think its late, and not exciting
but
fury may need a year to have a chance
to getting into boxing shape. otherwise……
Fury vs. Usyk is a hell of intriguing fight, despite to have written all over the word “snoozefest”. I am really amazed how boxing has changed and wondering, how much Ali vs Frazier I or Ali vs Foreman purses could have been if those fight would haven done this time?