November 2, 2022
Boxing News

Dec 16 boxing card announced in Westlake, Ohio

By Bob Caico

Newhouse Boxing has announced a professional boxing card to take place at the LaCentre Conference and Banquet Center in Westlake, Ohio (located 12 miles west of downtown Cleveland) on Friday, December 16. Headlining will be three of Cleveland’s top boxers: bantamweight Antonio Nieves (20-3-2, 11 KOs), middleweight Michael Moore (19-3, 8 KOs), and super lightweight Mark Davis Jr. (18-1, 5 KOs). Also featured will be rising Top Rank-signed lightweight Abdullah Mason (5-0, 4 KOs). Advance tickets are now on sale. The event will be streamed via BigPlay.com and their social media platforms.

Weights from Montebello, California
Nakatani-Rodriguez Full Report

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>