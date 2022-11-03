By Bob Caico

Newhouse Boxing has announced a professional boxing card to take place at the LaCentre Conference and Banquet Center in Westlake, Ohio (located 12 miles west of downtown Cleveland) on Friday, December 16. Headlining will be three of Cleveland’s top boxers: bantamweight Antonio Nieves (20-3-2, 11 KOs), middleweight Michael Moore (19-3, 8 KOs), and super lightweight Mark Davis Jr. (18-1, 5 KOs). Also featured will be rising Top Rank-signed lightweight Abdullah Mason (5-0, 4 KOs). Advance tickets are now on sale. The event will be streamed via BigPlay.com and their social media platforms.