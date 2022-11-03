By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten ex-WBO flyweight champ, puzzling southpaw Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs), 114.5, decked his first triumph in the super-fly category when he pounded out a unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 99-90) over former WBO#3 Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (36-6-1, 25 KOs), 115, Mexico, over ten heats on Tuesday in Saitama, Japan.

For Junto, it wasn’t an easy victory despite wide margins on the respective scores since the persistent Mexican kept bothering the taller Japanese lefty by continually mixing it up and often grabbing him in the close range. Nakatani, who recently announced he’s relinquished the belt with a letter to the WBO Convention in Puerto Rico, regained his rhythm and distance in the middle rounds and kept the initiative from then on. Francisco, ex-WBO 105-pound ruler, was penalized a point due to repeated low blows midway in round seven. The 5’8” Nakatani, 24, seemed to be necessary to improve more power in his new category.

