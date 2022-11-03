November 2, 2022
Boxing News

Nakatani-Rodriguez Full Report

Junto03 5

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten ex-WBO flyweight champ, puzzling southpaw Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs), 114.5, decked his first triumph in the super-fly category when he pounded out a unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 99-90) over former WBO#3 Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (36-6-1, 25 KOs), 115, Mexico, over ten heats on Tuesday in Saitama, Japan.

For Junto, it wasn’t an easy victory despite wide margins on the respective scores since the persistent Mexican kept bothering the taller Japanese lefty by continually mixing it up and often grabbing him in the close range. Nakatani, who recently announced he’s relinquished the belt with a letter to the WBO Convention in Puerto Rico, regained his rhythm and distance in the middle rounds and kept the initiative from then on. Francisco, ex-WBO 105-pound ruler, was penalized a point due to repeated low blows midway in round seven. The 5’8” Nakatani, 24, seemed to be necessary to improve more power in his new category.

_

Dec 16 boxing card announced in Westlake, Ohio
One of the greatest fights in SA boxing history

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>