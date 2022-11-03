Serhii Bohachuk 153.3 vs. Aaron Coley 153.8
(WBC Continental Americas super welterweight title)
Callum Walsh 154 vs. Delen Parsley 154
Daniel Barrera 114.8 vs. Isaac Anguiano 113
Omar Cande Trinidad 125.8 vs. Jose Edgardo Garcia 126
David Romero 135.8 vs. Michael De La Cruz 136.6
Gloria Munguilla 114.4 vs. JoAnna Espinoza 113.4
Steven von Euw 152.4 vs. Matthew Reed 152.2
Venue: Quiet Cannon/Montebello Country Club, Montebello, CA
Promoter: 360 Promotions
TV: UFC Fightpass
Coley is gonna bring that belt home back The Bay!