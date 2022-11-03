They may not be fighting in the ring anytime soon, but rival welterweight champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence had plenty to say on social media on Wednesday night.
It all stemmed from this video Crawford posted on Instagram…
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya approved of Bud’s comments, tweeting “My respects to @terencecrawford and exposing the Al Hamon circus. I’ve been dealing with this shit for years, I promoted “all” the PBC fighters and its all the same bullshit with them, they are not in charge. I’ll be going live soon to elaborate and expose the truth.”
he probably could have edited this video down to about 10 minutes.
however, it does sound like a really bad deal for Crawford. and with no guarantee, transparency etc.. is a must.
Crawford seems to have every right to take another fight in December. good for him. hopefully he gets paid.
sounds like we Wont see Crawford vs Spence.
this is why boxing is in the sewer
Of course Oscar, let the truth come forth, thou art boxing’s bastion of virtue
If you got 0% guarantee, and no transparency with the numbers and books .. it means your going to get F#$%^ ed and have to take whatever they give you.. they could say the numbers didn’t do good and it was more expenses.. take or leave it! They really don’t want the fight with you.. Its the reason poor contract in the beginning.. don’t waste your time CRAWFORD, keep fighting other fights and stay busy.. inactivity is a dangerous thing for a fighter.
If and when this fight ever happens, I have no doubt that Crawford will prevail. He’s the better fighter and I don’t believe Spence wants this fight. What Crawford conveyed here is the absolute truth.
I think Crawford is probably guilty of spending too much time on social media. This seems like a reaction to reading too many comments saying that he was ducking or afraid. I, unfortunately, don’t think they ever fight now, but I can definitely see Crawford making another video like this one after another round of failed negotiations sometime next year.
I honestly don’t care anymore. Fk crawford, fk spence, and double fk al haymon! This fight is now beyond its expiration date.
Both are past their primes now.
Boots Ennis is now THE MAN to beat in this division.