DAZN Weights from Indio, California Floyd Schofield 134.8 vs. Daniel Rosas 132

Anabel Ortiz 108 vs. Maria Santizo 106.6

Joshua Garcia 130 vs. Christian Lorenzo 128

Jorge Estrada 149.8 vs. Sergio Gonzalez 155

Eric Tudor 153.6 vs. Ramon Marquez 145.4

Angel Beltran 146 vs. Rance Ward 148 Venue: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Hyun Mi Choi retains WBA women's title

