Unbeaten longtime WBA female super featherweight champion Hyun Mi Choi (19-0-1, 5 KOs) made another successful defense against Canadian Vanessa Bradford (6-4-2, 0 KOs) on Wednesday night in Seoul, South Korea. After a little more than a year of inactivity, the champion found herself in the ring with some difficulties that she was able to solve to get another victory, but this time in a close way. Choi’s next fight is expected to be against the new unified champion Alycia Baumgardner, who has already called her out.

