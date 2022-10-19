Unbeaten longtime WBA female super featherweight champion Hyun Mi Choi (19-0-1, 5 KOs) made another successful defense against Canadian Vanessa Bradford (6-4-2, 0 KOs) on Wednesday night in Seoul, South Korea. After a little more than a year of inactivity, the champion found herself in the ring with some difficulties that she was able to solve to get another victory, but this time in a close way. Choi’s next fight is expected to be against the new unified champion Alycia Baumgardner, who has already called her out.
This was Choi’s 21st fight, every single one of them has been for some kind of WBA championship. They tried to get her before and she wasn’t interested and they called her scared (Mayer even said she should be stripped), but maybe Choi knew what she was doing and played her cards right – gets a big payday and a shot at being undisputed without having to take a big risk before it. I still think Baumgardner stops her, but let’s see.