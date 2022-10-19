Undefeated ring legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather and UK-based YouTuber Deji Olantunji went face to face for the first time this past Thursday at a press conference in Las Vegas before they headline the latest installment of the Global Titans Fight Series on November 13 from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and live on a $34.95 pay-per-view.
Floyd Mayweather: “Deji has a huge following, I have a huge following and it’s all about excitement. We’re both going to bring it and I think it’s going to be really cool for the UAE…I like his confidence and I like that after his first fight, he didn’t give up. He kept working hard to get better and improve.”
Deji Olatunji: “We’ll see what happens in the ring on November 13…I want to show Floyd that I’m really bringing something to the table with this fight.”
……………???!!!
Pretty Girl Floyd is in tough this month!! What a tool, this guy.