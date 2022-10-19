Undefeated ring legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather and UK-based YouTuber Deji Olantunji went face to face for the first time this past Thursday at a press conference in Las Vegas before they headline the latest installment of the Global Titans Fight Series on November 13 from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and live on a $34.95 pay-per-view.

Floyd Mayweather: “Deji has a huge following, I have a huge following and it’s all about excitement. We’re both going to bring it and I think it’s going to be really cool for the UAE…I like his confidence and I like that after his first fight, he didn’t give up. He kept working hard to get better and improve.”

Deji Olatunji: “We’ll see what happens in the ring on November 13…I want to show Floyd that I’m really bringing something to the table with this fight.”