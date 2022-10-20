By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #11, IBF #12 super featherweight Paul Fleming (28-0-1, 18 KOs) will be in action against IBF #14, WBA #14 super featherweight Billel Dib (26-3, 13 KOs) over ten rounds at the Evan Theatre at Penrith Leagues Club, Penrith, NSW, Australia on Wednesday November 30 promoted by Dean Lonergan.

“He lied about a few things, he avoided me, he fought someone else that night when he and I were supposed to fight,” Dib told Wide World of Sports. “He went around telling people the fight didn’t happen because of me and I thought ‘What better way to expose him. He thinks he’s a superstar.’

“He can say what he wants, I just said to him backstage, ‘Flemo let’s make this fight happen.’ He caused a scene, it could have been polite but he wanted to cause a scene because there’s people around. He’s delusional.

“He tried to say, ‘Fight this guy, fight that guy.’ We used to be teammates and any big fight Flemo had in his career, anything he was offered he always looked for a way out and he never took them.”