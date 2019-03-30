Heavyweight David Price (24-6, 19 KOs) defeated previously unbeaten Kash Ali (15-1, 7 KOs) by fifth round disqualification on Saturday night at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool England. Price was in command the first four rounds, but was rocked in round five. Price returned fire and wobbled Ali, who then clinched and wrestled Price to the canvas where he chomped on Price’s stomach and was DQ’d. Time was 2:26. Ali’s purse is being withheld.

Former WBO super featherweight champion Liam Smith (27-2-1 15 KOs) battered Sam Eggington (24-5 15 KOs) for five one-sided rounds. The referee waved off the mismatch 2:00 into round five. Smith claimed the vacant WBC silver title.

Former world champion Paul Butler (28-2, 14 KOs) outpointed journeyman Fadhili Majiha (23-13-4, 10 KOs) over six in a super bantamweight bout.

Super lightweight Robbie Davies Jr (18-1, 12 KOs) outscored Joe Hughes (17-4-1, 7 KOs) over twelve rounds by scores of 118-110, 115-113, 115-114 to claim the British and European 140lb titles.

Commonwealth super lightweight titlist Philip Bowes (20—3, 3 KOs) kept his belt with a twelve round UD against Tom Farrell (16-1, 5 KOs). Scores were 118-110, 117-112, 118-111.

Female lightweight and 2012 Olympian Natasha Jonas (7-1, 5 KOs) topped Feriche Mashauri (7-3, 2 KOs) over six one-sided rounds.