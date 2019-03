By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA #3, WBC #4, IBF #9, WBO #9 bantamweight Jason Maloney (18-1, 15 KOs) stopped Cris Paulino (19-4, 8 KOs) of the Philippines in round five of a scheduled ten round bout to capture WBA Oceania title at the Seagulls Rugby Club at Tweed Heads, NSW on Saturday.

In other action, WBA #9 super featherweight Billel Dib (23-3, 8 KOs) stopped Rey Juntilla (23-9-5, 14 KOs) of the Philippines in round eight to capture the WBA Oceania championship.

Promoter Nick Midgely.