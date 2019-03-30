By John DiSanto at ringside

Tijuana junior middleweight Juan Ruiz, 22-4, 14 KOs, stopped Ghanaian Fredrick Lawson, 27-2, 21 KOs, in round four of their scheduled 8-round bout. Ruiz scored one knockdown and when the action resumed, just fired away until referee Gary Rosato stepped in at the 1:15 mark.

Super middleweight Christian Mbilli, Montreal, 14-0, 13 KOs, scored an 8-round unanimous decision over Humberto Gutierrez, Tijuana, 33-8-2, 22 KOs. The fight was a trench war with much of the action playing out along the ropes, and a steady stream of two way body punching. However, Mbilli was sharper and stronger and won by easy scores of 80-72 and 79-73 twice.

In an IBF welterweight elimination bout, Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, Kuala Lampur, MAL, 16-0, 9 KOs, beat Japan’s Keita Obara, 20-4-1, 18 KOs, by 12-round unanimous decision. Abdukakhorov was the aggressor most of the way, constantly pressing and landing his shots. Obara stayed in the fight with his own power punches, especially right uppercuts. After twelve rounds, the official scores all favored Abdukakhorov, 118-110, 117-111 and 115-113.

In the first bout at the 2300 Arena in South Philly, heavyweight Cassius Chaney, New London, CT, 15-0, 9 KOs, dropped Christian Mariscal, Tijuana, MEX, 12-3, 5 KOs, twice in round one, and won by TKO after just 2:16.