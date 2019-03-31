By David Robinett at ringside

Popular 20-year-old lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) inched closer to a world title opportunity with a second round TKO over Jose “Wonder Boy” Lopez (20-4-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Garcia dropped Lopez with a furious barrage at the end of round two and Lopez stayed on his stool after the round.

Unbeaten super lightweight Danielito Zorrilla (11-0, 9 KOs) brutalized 38-year-old former world champion Gamaliel “Platano” Diaz (40-20-3, 19 KOs) over two rounds. Zorrilla floored Diaz at the end of round one, and put him down for the count in round two. Diaz has now dropped nine of his last ten. Time was 2:59.

Making his debut in the United States, highly regarded and unbeaten WBC #2 super featherweight Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (28-0, 25 KOs) outclassed and demolished Ibrahim Class (22-6, 10 KOs). Hernandez stalked Class from the opening bell. He dropped Class in round two, then put him down for the count with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:58.

Irish teenager Aaron McKenna (7-0, 4 KOs) cruised past New Mexico club fighter Loretto Olivas (3-1, 1 KO) with a unanimous 60-53 decision on all three scorecards in a scheduled six round bout. McKenna, a rangy 6’1″ welterweight, quickly established control with a first round knockdown, dropping Olivas with a straight right hand. Olivas didn’t lack courage, attempting to come forward and take the fight to McKenna after rising from the canvas, but didn’t have any answers for McKenna’s length, spending large portions of the fight at the end of McKenna’s straight hands both upstairs and to the body.

Undefeated prospect Joet Gonzalez (22-0, 13 KOs) pummeled former super flyweight champion Rodrigo Guerrero (26-8-2, 16 KOs) to earn a fifth round stoppage in a scheduled ten-round welterweight bout. Gonzalez looked like he might score an early knockout, forcing Guerrero to take a knee in round one from series of straight right hands to the head and body that badly bloodied Guerrero’s nose. To his credit, Guerrero gamely fought his way back into the fight, relying on a two-handed attack to Gonzalez’s body. However Gonzalez put an end to the comeback with left hook to Guerrero’s chin that dropped him in the fourth round. The fifth round was all Gonzalez, and after taking heavy fire without landing anything back, the referee jumped in to save Guerrero from further punishment at 2:27 of the round.

In the opening bout from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, Antonio Orozco (28-1, 17 KOs) bounced back from his first loss with an unremarkable 97-93, 97-93, 99-91 unanimous decision over Jose Rodriguez (25-13-1, 13 KOs). Orozco, who unsuccessfully challenged WBC super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez last September, didn’t push things in his first fight back, working patiently behind his jab with some occasional body work but at a very tactical pace. Although in control against the limited Rodriguez, Orozco’s lack of urgency allowed his opponent to even steal a round or two with some stiff right hands near the end of the fight.