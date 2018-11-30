Heavyweights David Price (22-6, 18 KOs) and Tom Little (10-6, 3 KOs) meet on the undercard of the crunch rematch between Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at The O2 in London on December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US. Price has suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats, each time on Anthony Joshua’s undercards, and admits he will be fighting for his career when he meets Little next month.

He was stopped by Alexander Povetkin after initially flooring the Russian last March. Then a fight against Sergey Kuzmin in September was cut short when Price suffered an injury.

The 35-year-old is determined to prove that he can still mix it with the top heavyweights and is aiming to end 2018 on a high as he bids to return to title contention.

Little, 31, has previously shared the ring with Rio 2016 Olympic Bronze medallist Filip Hrgovic and fast-rising heavyweight talent Daniel Dubois, who he took five rounds before being stopped in June.

“This is a real fight,” said Price. “He’s well schooled now and he’s also as tough and game as they come. I can’t go from fighting the likes of Alexander Povetkin and Sergiy Kuzmin to fighting knock-over jobs because I need the threat in front of me.

“I know Tom Little really well and he knows me. We’ve done lots of rounds of sparring and I’ve seen him improve a lot during that time. He’s certainly closed the gap that was between us when we first started sparring.

“With the heavyweight division, there are big fights everywhere. There are so many big names around and they all need dance partners. There are massive opportunities for the winner of this fight on offer.

“What awaits the victor is part of what will make this a cracking fight. Tom has a couple of losses in his last couple of fights and so do I, so we’re both fighting for our careers in this one.”

“I’m delighted and privileged to be fighting on such a great card,” said Little. “This is a massive PPV show on a massive platform in Sky Sports. I’m fighting a huge name and it’s a dream come true to be honest.

“Not to discredit David but I think his last couple of losses have taken a lot out of him and that will be the difference on the night. I think I’m mentally stronger than David, he’s going to let his last couple of defeats get to him whereas I’m just eager to put them behind me and move on.

“I’m willing to go to them deep and dark places to get the win. I’m expecting a very rough fight, it’s going to steal the show. One way or the other, this fight won’t be going the distance.”

Price vs. Little is part of a big night of boxing with the main event seeing fierce heavyweight rivals Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora in a rematch of their clash in December 2016.

Charlie Edwards gets a second shot at a world title when he challenges Cristofer Rosales for the WBC flyweight world title and British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh puts his Lonsdale belt on the line against Reece Bellotti.