November 30, 2018
Boxing Results

Horn annihilates Mundine in 96 seconds

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight world champion Jeff “The Hornet” Horn (19-1-1, 13 KOs) scored a devastating first round KO over former two-time super middleweight champion Anthony “The Man” Mundine (48-9, 28 KOs) in a middleweight clash on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Horn took the fight to the 43-year-old Mundine and laid him out with a left hook. Time was 1:36.

The bout was contested at a catchweight of 156.5 pounds, with Mundine’s WBO Oriental and the vacant WBA Oceania middleweight titles on the line.

Mundine stated that this was his last fight in his postfight interview.

