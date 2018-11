By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

In a huge upset, little-known lightweight Francis Chua (6-0-1, 2 KOs) won a six round split decision over WBO #2 rated Kye “Mr. Frenzy” MacKenzie (20-2, 17 KOs). Scores were 59-56 58-56 Chua, 58-56 MacKenzie.

Super welterweight Ben Horn, brother Jeff Horn, was stopped in round four by Lachlan O’Shea. Pro debut for both.