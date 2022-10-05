David Morrell ante Yernossunuly por título AMB en Minneapolis El campeón regular de peso súper mediano de la AMB, David Morrell Jr., regresa a su ciudad natal adoptiva de Minneapolis el sábado 5 de noviembre para encabezar una tarjeta televisada por Showtime de The Armory. Morrell (7-0, 6 KOs) defenderá su título mundial contra el invicto contendiente #1 de la AMB, Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs). Rocha estará en el undercard de Díaz-Zepeda Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

