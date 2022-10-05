El campeón regular de peso súper mediano de la AMB, David Morrell Jr., regresa a su ciudad natal adoptiva de Minneapolis el sábado 5 de noviembre para encabezar una tarjeta televisada por Showtime de The Armory. Morrell (7-0, 6 KOs) defenderá su título mundial contra el invicto contendiente #1 de la AMB, Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs).
